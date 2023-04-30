Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for PROG Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for PROG in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for PROG’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PRG. TheStreet raised PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on PROG from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday.

PROG Price Performance

NYSE:PRG opened at $30.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.11. PROG has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $655.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.58 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROG

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PROG by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PROG by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PROG by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PROG by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

