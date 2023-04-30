Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Emera Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 13.28%.
Emera Price Performance
Emera stock opened at C$57.65 on Friday. Emera has a 52-week low of C$48.63 and a 52-week high of C$64.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23.
Emera Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.
Emera Company Profile
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.