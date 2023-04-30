Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Stepan Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stepan in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Stepan’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.73 million. Stepan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Stepan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCL opened at $92.20 on Friday. Stepan has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $116.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

In other Stepan news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,529.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $50,323.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,529.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $434,355.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,984,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $500,964. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Stepan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stepan by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stepan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Stepan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

