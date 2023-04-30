Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issued By Wedbush

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $83.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.22. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $110.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.34%. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,605. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,605. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in BOK Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.