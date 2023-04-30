Quebecor to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS.
Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.18 billion.
Quebecor Price Performance
Quebecor Announces Dividend
