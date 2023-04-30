Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.49 billion.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.