Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$130.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$110.67.

TSE CP opened at C$106.80 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$86.42 and a 52 week high of C$111.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$104.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The firm has a market cap of C$99.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.45 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total transaction of C$278,934.48. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

