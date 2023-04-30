Raymond James Raises Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$69.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective raised by Raymond James to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TECK. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 73.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 250,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 106,382 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

