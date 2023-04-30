Raymond James Weighs in on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$939.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%.

AQN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

TSE AQN opened at C$11.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$8.70 and a 12 month high of C$18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -131.82%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

