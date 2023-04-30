Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,591 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

