Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating) fell 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.79. 59,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 27,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The stock has a market cap of C$98.36 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.83.

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

