Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives $29.65 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Raymond James raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,248 shares of company stock worth $338,194 in the last 90 days. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,036.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.