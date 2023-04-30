Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives GBX 605.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 605.75 ($7.57).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.12) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($8.06) to GBX 660 ($8.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($8.06) to GBX 670 ($8.37) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.49) to GBX 676 ($8.44) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.31) to GBX 640 ($7.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.



In other news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.73), for a total transaction of £6,344,750 ($7,924,004.00). 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LON:RTO opened at GBX 632.40 ($7.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5,270.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 639.60 ($7.99). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 561.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 534.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

