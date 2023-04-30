Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Winpak Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Winpak in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Winpak’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Winpak’s FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get Winpak alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winpak Price Performance

Shares of TSE WPK opened at C$45.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Winpak has a twelve month low of C$38.49 and a twelve month high of C$48.13.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$396.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$431.55 million. Winpak had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 10.87%.

Winpak Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

Winpak Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.