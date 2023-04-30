Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Air Lease Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Lease in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Air Lease’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Lease’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $601.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.62 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AL. Barclays cut their target price on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $40.22 on Friday. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

