Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Biogen Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Biogen in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $3.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.80. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.48 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.64 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.81.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $304.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.