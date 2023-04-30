Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Graco Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GGG. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

NYSE GGG opened at $79.29 on Friday. Graco has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787 in the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

