Research Analysts Set Expectations for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.73). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.77) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.90) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGIO. StockNews.com lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $22.87 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $373,894.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,535.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,100 shares of company stock worth $2,444,277. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,225,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,766,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,405,000 after purchasing an additional 214,706 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,220,000 after purchasing an additional 826,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,986,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,169,000 after buying an additional 256,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,653,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,417,000 after buying an additional 174,690 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

