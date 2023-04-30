Research Analysts Set Expectations for HEICO Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HEICO in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $168.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.66 and a 200 day moving average of $163.64. HEICO has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $177.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at $20,709.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at $19,057,592.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,850 shares of company stock worth $3,452,393 over the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in HEICO by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,930,000 after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in HEICO by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,034,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in HEICO by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in HEICO by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

