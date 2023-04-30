Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $70.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average is $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.77.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 970.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

