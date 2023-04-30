Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 670 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.19% of Crocs worth $12,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,052 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,048,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,962,000 after acquiring an additional 142,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Down 0.5 %

CROX stock opened at $123.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $151.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,640. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

