Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.27% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 358,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 260,147 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,113,000 after acquiring an additional 192,809 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 452,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,969,000 after acquiring an additional 137,744 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 945,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,819,000 after acquiring an additional 126,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,869,000 after acquiring an additional 91,418 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on THG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

THG stock opened at $119.56 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.55 and a 1 year high of $152.19. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.20 and a 200 day moving average of $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.93%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

See Also

