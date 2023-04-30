Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.46 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,785 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho upped their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.11. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

