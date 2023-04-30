Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.29% of ONE Gas worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.6 %

OGS stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.