Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,870 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of Kimco Realty worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,207,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after acquiring an additional 31,472 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 95,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 52,685 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $19.19 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 383.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KIM shares. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

