Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.23% of Silgan worth $13,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 470.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

