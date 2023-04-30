Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,105 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $12,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

MAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

MAN stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $95.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.83.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Stories

