Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,445 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.87.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $188.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

