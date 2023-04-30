Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,626 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.16% of Jabil worth $14,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Jabil by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66,428 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,981. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average of $75.11. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $89.10.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

