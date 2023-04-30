Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,332 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 46.6% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.92.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $122.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

