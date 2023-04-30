Reviewing Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG) & Its Competitors

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Thunder Mountain Gold to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold -415.33% -185.48% -59.67% Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors -412.99% -3.42% -3.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Thunder Mountain Gold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors 920 2152 2768 94 2.34

Volatility & Risk

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 31.92%. Given Thunder Mountain Gold’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Thunder Mountain Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $300,000.00 -$1.25 million -4.50 Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors $8.11 billion $2.21 billion -3.59

Thunder Mountain Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold. Thunder Mountain Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold competitors beat Thunder Mountain Gold on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

