Rightmove (LON:RMV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 540 ($6.74) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RMV. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 523 ($6.53) price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 555 ($6.93) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.80) to GBX 660 ($8.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.62) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 573.75 ($7.17).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Price Performance

LON RMV opened at GBX 574.20 ($7.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,496.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 437.80 ($5.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 669 ($8.36). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 560 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 547.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Rightmove Increases Dividend

Rightmove Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.30. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,913.04%.

(Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.