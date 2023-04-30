Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $332,784,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($66.32) to GBX 5,380 ($67.19) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.44) to GBX 6,200 ($77.43) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.81) to GBX 5,790 ($72.31) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RIO opened at $63.99 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

