Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.19. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($66.32) to GBX 5,380 ($67.19) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.81) to GBX 5,790 ($72.31) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.