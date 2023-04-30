Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Trading Up 1%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Rating) shares were up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc is engaged in the provision of logistics services. It operates a network of leased service centers and third-party pickup and delivery agents across the United States. The company was founded in February 2005 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

