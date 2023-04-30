Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 113,509 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,509 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Xylem worth $22,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,912,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Xylem by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $103.84 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

