Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 12,045 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,129 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $26,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $93.96 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $183.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.79.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.