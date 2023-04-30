Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 63,099 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 63,099 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.24% of BorgWarner worth $22,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 260,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.0 %

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

NYSE:BWA opened at $48.13 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 17.00%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

