Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 2,180,000 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,579,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.70% of StoneCo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STNE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $514.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.