Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,278 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of CF Industries worth $23,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $71.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.18.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

