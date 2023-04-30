Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,895 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $22,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JXN. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 352,400.0% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 44.1% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 24,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 14.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 169.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 154,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Jackson Financial Price Performance
NYSE:JXN opened at $36.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $49.60.
Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.48 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.
Jackson Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.
Jackson Financial Company Profile
Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.
See Also
