Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,895 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $22,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JXN. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 352,400.0% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 44.1% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 24,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 14.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 169.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 154,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jackson Financial Price Performance

In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,746.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $367,424.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at $964,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,648 shares of company stock valued at $907,829 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JXN opened at $36.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.48 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.