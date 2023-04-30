Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 24,714 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,707 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 24,714 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.02. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

