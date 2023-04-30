Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys New Shares in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,153,504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,072,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.46% of KT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in KT by 322.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in KT by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of KT by 162.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of KT by 544.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KT opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19. KT Co. has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $15.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

