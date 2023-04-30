Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 1,024,432 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,024,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,898,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Li Auto as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 106.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,419,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,775,000 after buying an additional 6,390,700 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,211,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,945 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Li Auto by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,629,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $29,649,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 56.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,090,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,657 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LI stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

