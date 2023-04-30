Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in F5 were worth $29,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in F5 by 434.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,511.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,511.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $244,201.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,001.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,816 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F5 Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

FFIV stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.59 and a 200-day moving average of $144.61. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $178.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

