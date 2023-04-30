Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $23.20 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $524.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $499.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.01. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

