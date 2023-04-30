Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $23.29 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,858 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $23,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

NYSE WCN opened at $139.15 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.43.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

