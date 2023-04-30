Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $23.93 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 114.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,774 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $23,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $185.46 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.81 and its 200-day moving average is $246.70.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

