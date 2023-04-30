Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $25.34 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 291,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 137,554 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $102.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average of $98.35.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

