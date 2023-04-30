Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,589 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.13% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $23,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 1,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $153.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $207.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

